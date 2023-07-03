City-parish wrapping up FuturEBR update survey this month

The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission is wrapping up its round of community open house meetings to solicit feedback for its planned five-year update to the city-parish’s comprehensive master plan.

City-parish planning officials tapped local firm Franklin Associates earlier this year to handle outreach for the update, which included a community survey as well as six open house meetings. FuturEBR covers the city of Baton Rouge and the unincorporated areas of the parish and defines land use and policies intended to guide and address both current and future needs of the parish.

The survey asks residents to rate the city-parish’s commercial and industrial areas and access to opportunities for commercial development. The survey also lists a variety of commercial developments—hotels, retail stores, restaurants, gas stations, mixed-use and industrial manufacturing—and asks residents to indicate whether the development would have a positive or negative impact on the city-parish.

The online survey will be kept open through the month as the firm concludes its neighborhood meetings. Planning Director Ryan Holcomb says there will be three parishwide meetings, tentatively planned for early fall, to discuss the survey findings.

Holcomb anticipates the FuturEBR update will go before the Planning Commission for approval by the end of the year and to the Metro Council in either December or January.

Last year, Center for Planning Excellence CEO Camille Manning-Broome told Daily Report that the update should confront how sprawl and lack of connectivity in East Baton Rouge contribute to heavy traffic and flood risk.