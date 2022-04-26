City-parish puts out request for proposals as trash contract nears end 

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today announced the city-parish has put out a request for proposals for contractors to provide solid waste and recycling services.

The request comes as current contractor Republic Services’ agreement with the parish nears its end. Republic Services, which has faced scrutiny over the past few years for regular service problems and the pace of hurricane cleanup, signed a contract in 2018 that is set to end in February 2023.

In its request, the city-parish has outlined a set of expectations and metrics for high-quality services to be provided to approximately 130,000 residences, multifamily units, and municipal facilities. At minimum, contractors are required to submit proposals for the same levels of services the city-parish currently provides, according to the announcement. However, contractors can also propose other options for delivering such services based on cost and other factors—from the frequency of garbage and recycling collection to how yard and bulky waste is collected. The selected contractor will also be responsible for processing recyclable materials and ensuring the recovery of at least 95% of recyclable materials received through curbside collection.

Proposals will be reviewed by representatives of the city-parish government, which could select either one or multiple vendors. A contract is expected to be awarded in fall 2022 subject to Metro Council approval.