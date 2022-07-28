City-parish installing new parking kiosks downtown after years of delays 

After years of delays, the city-parish last month signed a contract for a new street parking system in downtown Baton Rouge and the first shipment of parking kiosks could be installed as soon as next month, WBRZ-TV reports.

The agreement, signed last month with Parkeon/Flowbird Urban Intelligence, was put on hold during the pandemic because of supply chain issues, as previously reported by Daily Report.

There will be 100 solar-powered kiosks stationed around downtown, and visitors will be able to pay with their credit card or by using an app. The kiosks won’t accept coins.

Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel told WBRZ-TV that the new meters could generate about $750,000 a year, and will make it easier for the city to enforce parking violations. Read the full story.