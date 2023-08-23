City-parish facing free speech lawsuits regarding Kiran Chawla, Alton Sterling

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is set to review two lawsuits regarding First Amendment constitutional rights.

Kiran Chawla, publisher of online news site Unfiltered with Kiran, says city-parish and Baton Rouge Police Department officials have denied her access to press releases and news conferences, which she attributes to critical reporting about law enforcement issues.

According to her court filings, officials have attempted to make a distinction between her “blog” and “credentialed media,” citing a lack of editorial oversight and alleged bias. Counsel for BRPD has cited a policy that “free-lance workers in this field are to be regarded as other members of the general public unless otherwise designated by the Chief of Police,” an order which is “unconstitutional on its face and as applied,” her filing states.

The defendants—the city-parish and Police Chief Murphy Paul—have called for dismissal, arguing Chawla has failed to make a viable claim and that Paul has “qualified immunity,” which can protect government officials from lawsuits alleging the official violated a plaintiff’s rights.

Today’s Metro Council agenda also includes an update of a lawsuit alleging former Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson restricted the speech of Gary Chambers, Michael McClanahan and Eugene Collins during a 2017 Metro Council meeting, in which the plaintiffs were calling attention to the 2016 death of Alton Sterling.

The plaintiffs say they were speaking on topic, albeit on items not related to Sterling, by expressing their view that the Metro Council should not continue to conduct business as usual until it had decided how to respond to Sterling’s killing by police. They say they were discriminated against because of the content of their speech, while Wilson says they were removed from the meeting for being disruptive and not staying on topic.

Current Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole is the remaining defendant, making the suit effectively against the city-parish.

The meeting is set for 4 p.m. today at City Hall, though the lawsuits may be discussed behind closed doors in executive session.