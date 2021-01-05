Citizens Bank on Jefferson Highway undergoes $1M renovation

Renovations are underway at the Citizens Bank & Trust branch on Jefferson Highway near Bocage, next door to The Backpacker.

The nearly 8,000-square-foot branch is undergoing some $1 million worth of renovations, according to a permit granted by the city-parish in late October. Along with the renovation, the bank is also adding more than 350 feet to the building. Citizens Bank is based in Plaquemine and has several locations in Baton Rouge.

Ryan Elliott, bank vice president, is the executive listed on the permit for construction and did not respond to requests for comment and more information before this morning’s deadline.