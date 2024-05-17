CIS expands footprint with Tennessee acquisition

CIS, a New Orleans-based commercial HVAC company with offices in Baton Rouge and Port Allen, has acquired Tennessee-based E Solutions for Buildings.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, E Solutions for Buildings is a provider of HVAC, fire protection, plumbing and pumping equipment and services for commercial and industrial buildings. According to a statement from CIS, the company has established itself as a “key player in the commercial HVAC industry in central and eastern Tennessee” since its inception in 2010.

The acquisition expands CIS’ geographical footprint in the Southeast. The company’s coverage for Carrier equipment, parts and controls will now encompass the entire state of Tennessee.

E Solutions for Buildings will begin operating under the CIS brand on June 1. The company’s roughly 30 employees will stay on board.

In addition to its five Louisiana locations, CIS currently has offices in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Winter Park, Florida; and Memphis, Tennessee.