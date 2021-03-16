Circle Bowl closing after 62 years

Baton Rouge bowling alley Circle Bowl will close April 1 after six decades in business, the business announced today.

“Shutting the doors on this iconic location is one of the hardest things we have ever had to do, but making lifetime friends, family, and memories has been our privilege and pleasure,” Circle Bowl’s owners wrote in a Facebook post.

The bowling alley is on Florida Boulevard near the former Cortana Mall and has been in business for 62 years. Circle Bowl and the bowling and entertainment industry were hit hard by the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

“It has not been easy on our guests, our employees, our company, or our business,” the owners say.

The bowling alley’s parent company, Malco Theatres, a movie theater chain with 34 locations, was hit even harder than Circle Bowl, the post reads. See the post here.