Chuck Spicer says leading OLOL has reignited his intellectual curiosity

Chuck Spicer, Baton Rouge market president for Our Lady of the Lake Health, says that stepping into his role last fall has reignited his intellectual curiosity.

“It was really hard walking in the door for the first time in 17 years realizing how much I didn’t know,” he says. “But it’s been kind of fun to not know anything and be curious.”

In the third episode of the Strictly Business webcast, Spicer reveals to Business Report Associate Publisher JR Ball about how he deals with criticism, the keys to his leadership style and his plans for the future of OLOL.

He says the health care system will continue to focus on its strengths like cardiovascular, oncology and pediatric services. OLOL will also continue developing partnerships such as the one it has with LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center as a way to continue its research and academic growth.

“We’re delivering a continuum of care and doing it in a way that potentially brings research and solutions to the table,” Spicer says. “That distinguishes our impact versus a community hospital.” Watch the entire webcast, available only for Business Report INSIDERS here.