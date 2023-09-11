Christmas trees may be hard to find this holiday season as a result of drought

August’s record high temperatures and dry weather walloped Louisiana Christmas tree farms, leaving business owners like Lisa and Ricky Brabham Peairs in East Feliciana Parish struggling to keep their trees healthy, WBRZ-TV reports.

“In over 20 years of raising and selling trees, we haven’t really had this severe a drought,” Lisa Peairs tells WBRZ-TV.

The Peairs grow more than 3,000 trees annually at their farm, Windy Hills, but this year 20% of the trees died due to lack of water. Lisa Peairs says smaller farms have tried to irrigate their trees, but this plan doesn’t work well at larger-scale growers. Read the full story.