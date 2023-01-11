Christmas freeze puts damper on record sugar cane season 

In his 33 years of farming sugar cane, Ricky Gonsoulin had never had as good of a crop as the one he saw growing in his fields in 2022. And in 33 years, he had never lost so much as a stalk of sugar cane to a freeze.

But that unlikely scenario came to pass in late December when an arctic blast sent temperatures below freezing for three days across Louisiana. At his farm near New Iberia, Gonsoulin spent Christmas waiting for his cane to thaw so he could survey the damage and get back to work harvesting whatever remained.

The weather was unkind to nearly every crop grown in Louisiana in 2022; excessive rainfall bookended by droughty periods cut into yields and profits. Despite the recent hard freeze, sugar cane has been a bright spot in the state’s agriculture sector. The cane belt grew to an all-time high of nearly 500,000 acres, and, as of Jan. 7, the Louisiana sugar industry surpassed a record for total sugar production that was set in 2021.

“It was a year of dreams,” Gonsoulin says.

But for farmers like Gonsoulin who still had cane in the field when the freeze hit, the full potential of the 2022 season may not be realized. Gonsoulin is now worried about warmer temperatures souring his damaged cane as he hurries to finish what has already been a lengthy harvest season.

Farmers like to complete harvest within about 100 days. Gonsoulin, who started harvesting in mid-September, had reached the 120-day mark and still had 20% of his acreage left to cut at the end of the first week of January.

“We knew we had a big crop coming in,” says Blair Hebert, an area sugar cane agent with the LSU AgCenter. “We had a lot of acres. We had a good crop. So we knew it wasn’t going to be a 100-day harvest.”

Recent rainfall has compounded farmers’ headaches. Muddy conditions are making it harder to get the last of the crop out of the field—and the clock is ticking for producers to cut cane and haul it to one of the handful of Louisiana’s 11 sugar mills that haven’t closed for the season yet. Read the full story about the state of Louisiana’s sugar cane from the LSU AgCenter.