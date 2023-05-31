Chip Kline resigning from role as CPRA chair 

Chip Kline, state director of coastal activities and chair of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, is resigning from his position, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today.

Kline has been involved in Louisiana’s coastal restoration efforts since 2008 and was appointed to his current roles in 2019. During his tenure, Kline worked with the Legislature to craft the 2017 and 2023 coastal master plans and worked to streamline the implementation of projects using Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement funds, among other accomplishments. Kline officially leaves July 3.

Edwards has named Bren Haase, CPRA executive director, as Kline’s successor. See the announcement.