Child care shortages forcing women to leave the workforce

Children are back to school and day cares this fall, but child care worker shortages are affecting households across the country and in Louisiana, sidelining some women’s careers.

According to data collected by the Kids Count Data Center between August and September 2021, 11% of Louisiana households with children ages 4 and under had left a job due to pandemic-related child care disruptions, and 5% reported working fewer hours as a result of disruptions.

The problems plaguing child care centers range from staff shortages to pandemic safety concerns, and are contributing to the lowest female labor force participation rates since the 1970s, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In September, more than 300,000 women 20 or older left the workforce, according to data from the National Women’s Law Center.

Many child care centers across the country closed during the pandemic due to staff or child illnesses, and loss of revenue meant many could not reopen.

More than 100,000 centers closed early in the pandemic, and about one in 10 jobs hasn’t returned, leaving working parents to act as backup caregivers. Nearly 110,000 child care workers left the workforce between February 2020 and September.

About 5 million adults who are not currently working say caring for children who weren’t in school or day care was their reason for unemployment, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Agenda for Children, based in New Orleans, gets calls from child care centers all the time because they can’t find staff, says Kids Count coordinator Teresa Falgoust.

Agenda for Children is currently conducting a survey asking Louisiana parents with children under 5 about how comfortable they feel sending their kids to child care centers in light of the pandemic and family work schedules. Agenda for Children is using the survey to learn about the child care arrangements for these Louisiana families, Falgoust says.