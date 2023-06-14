Child care challenges are forcing Louisiana parents to quit their jobs

Some 8% of young children in Louisiana are in families in which someone quit, changed or refused a job because child care is hard to find and even harder to afford, according to a new report released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The annual KIDS COUNT Data Book reports Louisiana’s average annual cost of center-based child care for a toddler was $7,306, which accounts for 7% of median income for a married couple and 30% for a single mother in the state. An estimated 45% of Louisiana children are living in single-parent families.

In addition, some 33% of children in Louisiana have parents who lack stable employment, according to the report, and women are five to eight times more likely than men to experience negative employment consequences related to caregiving.

Other findings:

Wages for child care workers in Louisiana are lower than the national average. In Louisiana, the median annual salary for child care workers is $20,850, as compared to the national average of $28,520.

Thousands of Louisiana children and families are expected to be without affordable child care after federal funding runs out this year for a program that connects children to child care.

Louisiana was one of just three states where fourth-grade reading proficiency improved between 2019 and 2022.

Overall, the foundation ranks Louisiana 50th in children’s economic well-being and 49th in children’s health.

See the full report for Louisiana.