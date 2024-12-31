Chicky Sandos is opening a second location. Here’s where you’ll find it

Chicky Sandos, a Baton Rouge restaurant specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches, will soon open its second brick-and-mortar location.

The new restaurant will be located at 12555 Airline Highway near Woman’s Hospital in a space that formerly housed Fit Blendz.

General Manager Andrew North tells Daily Report that the new restaurant will open its doors within the next two weeks and that the brand has its sights set on further expansion somewhere down the line.

“We’re going to stick with our two locations and our food truck for now, but we’re going to expand again at some point,” North says. “There are no immediate plans, though.”

Chicky Sandos got its start as a food truck in 2021 before opening its first brick-and-mortar on Jefferson Highway in the former home of Kolache Kitchen in April.

In recent years, Nashville-style hot chicken has emerged as one of the nation’s hottest culinary trends. According to data from Technomic, a food service consulting and research firm, mentions of Nashville-style hot chicken on menus across the country saw a nearly 66% increase between 2018 and 2023.