Chef Chris Motto joins team reopening Juban’s

Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group has hired chef Chris Motto as chef de cuisine for Juban’s Creole Restaurant, which closed during the pandemic but is set to reopen with a new, reimagined concept in late 2021 or early 2022.

Motto is a former Hell’s Kitchen contestant, who placed fourth in the show’s 18th season and is 225 Magazine’s Best Chef of 2021.

Motto will work with chef Peter Sclafani, Kiva Guidroz and Michael Boudreaux to create a new menu for the restaurant and lead its back-of-house operations.

Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group also owns SoLou Patio Restaurant Bar, Portobellos Grill and P-Beau’s Quality Food and Drinks.

Juban’s leadership announced its reopening and new look in July 2021, saying the restaurant would have a new feel and new menu. Local marketing and advertising agency XDesign and architecture firm DNA Workshop are also working on updating the restaurant’s interior.