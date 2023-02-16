Chef Charles Bis’treaux relocating to Bluebonnet shopping center

Chef Charles Bis’treaux and a golf training facility are both moving into The Village at Bluebonnet Centre this spring, says George Kurz, a local real estate broker and part-owner of the shopping center.

Currently operating in the Industriplex area, Chef Charles Bis’treaux is moving into the former Francois Cafe & Grill space on Bluebonnet Boulevard, which became vacant after Francois moved to Perkins Rowe in 2021.

“Chef Charles [Wilford Sr.] has been in the Baton Rouge area for years,” says Kurz, noting that the new location will double the size of the restaurant. “The new location will elevate his culinary skills to a broader group.”

It’s currently unclear when Chef Charles will open in the Bluebonnet shopping center. Wilford was unable to be reached before this afternoon’s deadline.

A golf training facility led by Matthew Schneider is also moving into the shopping center. Schneider filed for an occupancy permit with the city-parish this morning, according to public records. More details about the new golf training facility were not available.