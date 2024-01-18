Checking out after the workday can make you a better leader 

It’s not uncommon for managers to continue thinking about their job, even after the official workday is over. This may involve ruminating about an issue with an employee, trying to think of a solution to a client problem, or creating a mental to-do list for the next day.

However, new research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology shows that this tendency may not be beneficial, particularly for people new to a leadership role, Harvard Business Review reports.

To understand how off-work time affects leaders’ performance, researchers conducted a 10-day daily diary study with 73 leaders and a matched follower, typically an employee who directly reports to the leader.

The research team found that the more they detached from their work in the evening, the more recharged the managers felt the next day—and their employees could tell the difference.

The team also found that the negative effects of ruminating after work were particularly pronounced for leaders who were newer in their positions. Inexperienced leaders might find after-hours rumination particularly draining because they have less practice managing the challenges of leadership. Read the full story from HBR.