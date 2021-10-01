Check out what’s brewing at Baton Rouge’s coffee shops 

Coffee has always been part of the fabric of south Louisiana. We like a muscular morning brew to start the day. An afternoon pick-me-up is commonplace. And an after-dinner cup over lively conversation is an expected meal ender.

But over the last 20 years, this backdrop of coffee love has expanded in Baton Rouge to include numerous third-wave specialty cafes—shops that elevate the experience with single-sourced beans, meticulous roasting and creative mixology normally reserved for craft cocktails.

Their menus also reflect a growing passion for non-coffee sips—including high-quality teas and tea-based beverages.

Yes, coffee shop experiences abound in the Capital City and 225 magazine’s October cover story serves as a guide to all the local places to enjoy drinks, both old guard and new, plus the interesting concoctions they offer up.

This month’s edition also includes features on The 13th Gate Escape, historic cemeteries, local Halloween festivities, and much more.

