Check out this Father’s Day gift guide from ‘225’

With Father’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to decide what to get for those special guys in our life.

A list from 225 magazine highlights a few places in Baton Rouge where you can find a last-minute gift for Father’s Day:

Spices and rubs from Red Stick Spice and grill gear from BBQGuys

Dads are known to be kings of the grill, so why not get them some spices, rubs, sauces and kitchen tools to help them hone their craft? From specialty spice blends to original sauces and oils, Red Stick Spice is a pitmaster’s heaven. You can also get some local products at this store, like items from the Jay D’s barbecue line by Jay Ducote. While you’re at it, upgrade his grilling gear with some goodies from BBQGuys.

Beard products and socks from Local Leaf Gallery

Located on Caddo Street, this new gift store features products from a ton of Louisiana-based businesses. With a growing section of men’s gifts, this is the perfect place to check if you’re just not sure what to get. Shop beard care products, tumblers, fun dress socks and more.

A card from The Keeping Room

Sometimes, our words are worth more than any gift. Say what you feel with a beautiful card from this stationery store.

See the full gift guide from 225 magazine.