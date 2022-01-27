Check out these Mardi Gras-flavored drinks and brews around town    

With Mardi Gras parades set to roll for the first time since 2020, the Carnival season is shaping up to be a much-needed release valve for pent-up partygoers. The drinks scene is looking especially festive these days, with Baton Rouge bars and brewers creating new sips inspired by Louisiana’s favorite holiday.

Here are a few to sample as we raise a glass to Carnival’s return:

Spanish Town Raspberry King Cake Cream Ale at Tin Roof Brewing Co .—This weekend welcomes the launch of Tin Roof Brewing Co’s shout-out to the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade. The craft brewery’s new Spanish Town “In Pour Taste” Raspberry King Cake Cream Ale has cinnamon, vanilla and raspberry in each sip.

All Hail Muses at Eliza —Inspired by New Orleans’ first all-female krewe, Muses, Eliza’s cocktail is built around Empress 1908 gin, the trendy spirit that integrates black tea and butterfly pea blossom with gin’s usual botanicals. The pea blossom is what gives Empress its bluish hue. Prosecco, lemon juice, honey syrup and fresh mint round out the drink.

Alligator Snapping Purple at City Pork–Perkins —City Pork bar manager Keia Gallion’s original drink is a tequila-based cocktail shaken with blue curaçao, cranberry juice, fresh lemon and lime juices and sugar. Strained into a hurricane glass, the drink is finished with a hit of Sprite.

Bon Temps at The Vintage —The Vintage’s Bon Temps cocktail blends Empress 1908 gin, pineapple and lemon juices, and orgeat, an almond-flavored syrup. It’s served in a Collins glass rimmed with green sugar sprinkles. The Vintage is also serving other Mardi Gras cocktails, each created by its bartenders. They include The Orion, a frozen Hurricane; the Artemis, a cucumber tequila cocktail; the Spanish Town, a strawberry basil margarita; and a king cake martini.

King Cake Daiquiri at Mid City Beer Garden —Mid City Beer Garden’s king cake daiquiri blends king cake-flavored vodka with brown sugar, cinnamon, cinnamon cream liqueur and vanilla soft serve ice cream.

King Cake Cocktail at The Velvet Cactus —Served every Carnival season, The Velvet Cactus’ delightfully garish king cake cocktail features king cake-flavored vodka, sweet amaretto and a splash of half-and-half, and, of course, some purple, green and gold surface bling.

King Cake Daiquiri at Elsie’s Plate and Pie Mid City —Pie pioneer Elsie’s is celebrating the season with a twist on a classic daiquiri. Bayou Silver Rum meets lime juice and king cake simple syrup made from an infusion of cinnamon and pecans.

This story was first published by 225 magazine. See the full story here with photos of each drink and more.