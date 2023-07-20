Check out some of Baton Rouge’s newest restaurants and bars 

Sip a cocktail in a retro lawn chair with your pooch at Pelican to Mars or savor charcoal rotisserie chicken and other authentic Peruvian food at Brasas Peru. The dining and drinking scene continues to evolve in Baton Rouge with a number of notable openings that ought to be on your bucket list. Here’s a sampling of some of the new spots so far in 2023:

The Main Street Market coffee shop welcomed the reopening of its original location in north Baton Rouge with a fresh look, podcast room and coffee and smoothie menu. Bright blue walls are a reminder this is Jaguar country.

Created by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, fast-casual Cork’s serves fish and Gulf shrimp from a straightforward menu inspired by concepts like Raising Cane’s and In-N-Out Burger.

A brief closure after Christmas saw a fresh look, expanded menu and new chef for Overpass Merchant. The more-than-bar-food lineup now includes pastas made with private-label homemade noodles, fresh tuna wraps, shrimp tacos, a broad brunch menu and craft cocktails.

Welcome to Detroit-style deep-dish pizza served in the shadow of Southern University in a revived shopping center. The cocktails are made with fresh fruit. The pizzeria is temporarily closed but is expected to reopen after renovations. See the full list from 225 magazine.