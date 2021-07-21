Check out some of Baton Rouge’s new ‘waterfront’ properties 

When would-be travelers were forced to cancel their vacation plans amid the pandemic, many opted to create their own getaways—in their backyards.

Calls and interest in pools are up 50%, says Parker Ewing, vice president of Ewing Aquatech Pools. The home entertainment trend has exploded, and Ewing is getting more requests for backyard additions like spas. Automated features, which allow owners to control their backyard mechanics via their phone, are also popular.

Precision Pools built about 20 more pools in 2020 than what it typically builds, says owner Jake Duncan, who says he is also seeing more requests for spillover spas, water features and even slides.

The increased desire for pools, especially luxury pools, began about a month after the stay-at-home order was issued, Duncan says, as residents started looking to transform their backyards into personal vacation paradises.

See photos of some of Baton Rouge’s most glamorous backyard resorts from the latest edition of Business Report.