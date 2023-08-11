Check out downtown’s new pizza spot, where everything is square 

Getting in and out of the few crowded places to eat before lunch break ends can be challenging. Dana Brown and Elisabeth McKinley decided to change that. The duo is expected to open Town Square Pizza in the former location of Sadaf Café downtown next week.

Their goal? Speedy service.

“You should be sitting down and then standing right back up,” Brown says.

Brown and McKinley say they’ll be able to do this thanks to the restaurant’s high-tech pizza oven, which has individual chambers that can heat and cook pizzas in record time. Diners can build their own pizzas in line and watch as it cooks in just a few minutes.

In addition to speed, Brown and McKinley hope diners also pick up on another key difference in their restaurant: Everything’s square.

Playing off the restaurant’s location in North Boulevard Town Square, the interior features all red, white and black square décor. To the left of the entrance is an assembly line for the pizzas, with the kitchen behind it. To the right, square-angled seats point customers straight to the front of the line. Menus, plates and even cups are square. McKinley says this required special preparation and custom orders.

“The only square thing we couldn’t find were the cups,” she recalls.

The pizza itself is square, too. Inspired by the late and great Fleur de Lis Pizza‘s famous square pizzas, they’re made with a semi-thick crust in 8-inch or a 12-inch options. The pizzeria offers 15 toppings, and the names of the pies reflect the surrounding area’s streets and buildings.

