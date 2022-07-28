Check out ‘225’ staff’s favorite new dishes from around Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge area bars, restaurants and bakeries have rolled out several new dishes and flavors this summer.

Here are a few of the 225 magazine staff’s favorites:

The gulab jamun cheesecake at Tap 65

“There’s only one dessert on the menu at the new Tap 65, and I quickly understood why. The gulab jamun cheesecake speaks for itself. The restaurant makes the cheesecake in-house, and, texturally, it is melt-in-your-mouth perfect. The crust is made of crushed-up Parle-G, an Indian glucose biscuit that resembles a cookie. But it’s the gulab jamun—moist, spice-packed cardamom-and-saffron cake balls—embedded in the cheesecake that make this dessert a true standout. Topped with fresh fruit soaked in tangy puree, each bite just bursts with flavor. I really enjoyed everything I tried at Tap 65, but this is the dish I am going to be thinking about for a long time.” –Jennifer Tormo Alvarez, 225 editor.

The French at MJ’s Café

“I love going to MJ’s for their sandwiches, and my favorite is the French—a pressed sandwich on ciabatta with goat cheese, apples, red peppers and spinach. The side corn soup adds a nice sweet, creamy complement. This is my go-to, even when they change the kind of bread being used. It always delivers a great combination of flavors.” –Marien Richardson, 225 contributing writer.

The Rosemary sourdough boule at Tout va Bien

“I’ve recently decided that sourdough is the superior bread option, so I was excited to find a micro bakery here in Baton Rouge that specializes in it. I tried a small loaf of Tout va Bien’s Rosemary sourdough, but due to its size and deliciousness I devoured it quickly. This past weekend, I traveled almost 30 minutes to another market where Tout va Bien was set up to get a larger loaf, and I have no regrets. This bread is spongy with a nice crispy crust and a rosemary flavor that complements the sourdough tang perfectly. Each loaf is beautifully crafted, but I can’t resist cutting into it as soon as I get home. I love to use this for avocado toast and as a little side for pasta, salads or really any meal I make.” –Olivia Deffes, 225 digital staff writer.

