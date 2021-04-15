Charter operator to begin air service between Baton Rouge and Gulf Shores this summer

Baton Rouge Metro Airport is getting a new direct air service to the beach this summer through charter operator Ultimate Jetcharters, according to a news release.

The Southeast Beach Express service will begin flights June 3, running Thursdays through Sundays from Baton Rouge to Jack Edwards National Airport, within minutes of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach in Alabama. The service will run until Oct. 3, but could be extended based on demand, says Jay Taffet, founder of Southeast Beach Express.

Tickets for the 30-seat flights can be booked online and are priced at $490 round trip from Baton Rouge. Total flight time is just under one hour.

All flights are operated by Ohio-based Ultimate Jetcharters. The flights are scheduled to leave Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. with return flights leaving at about 5 p.m.