Charles Spicer named Baton Rouge market president of OLOL Health

After a national search, Charles L. Spicer Jr. has been selected as the next president of Our Lady of the Lake and will lead the Baton Rouge market for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

Spicer has 30 years of experience in health care administration, most recently serving as president and CEO of OU Medicine in Oklahoma City, where he helped lead the organization’s transition to the nonprofit OU Medicine Health System in 2018.

Spicer will start at OLOL on Oct. 17. Beth O’Brien will continue as interim market president until that time.

Spicer will fill the role previously held by Scott Wester, who in February transitioned into a new role overseeing the execution of OLOL’s $170 million partnership with LSU. In June, Wester accepted a position as president of a health care system in Florida.