Chark’s Sports Performance Academy for young athletes opening next month

Chark’s Sports Performance Academy is scheduled to open next month on Cedar Park Avenue, close to the Team Honda dealership on Siegen Lane.

Detra Chark, older sister of former LSU Tigers and current Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark, is designing the academy’s programs and will oversee the facility.

The workout facility will train kids and teens between the ages of 8-18, Chark says. In addition to preparing young athletes to perform in their respective sports,, the academy will also host weekly classes for children with special needs.

In the future, Chark plans to add other programs and services to the academy’s offerings to help kids develop their interpersonal and social skills as well, including public speaking and after-school tutoring.

“We want everyone to feel welcome and to get something out of it other than just being an athlete,” Chark explains.