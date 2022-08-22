CFOs cutting consulting, packaging expenses to combat high inflation 

Businesses are reducing office space, scaling back on consulting and opting for cheaper packaging of goods, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Although companies already were leaning more on cost savings to combat higher inflation, their commitment to finding savings has escalated over the summer.

Additionally, operating expenses at investment-grade nonfinancial companies rose 19.9% to $2.72 trillion during the first quarter from a year earlier, according to data provider S&P Global Market Intelligence. Those U.S. companies spent 83.1% of their total revenue on operating expenses during the quarter, up from 82.6% a year earlier, S&P data shows.

Companies say they are reducing real estate and consulting expenses at a faster pace, because those areas are least likely to be essential if the economy were to rebound, says Alexander Bant, chief of finance research at Gartner Inc., an advisory firm.

About 46% of businesses plan to decrease spending on consulting over the next year, while 45% expect real estate reductions in that time, according to Gartner, which in July surveyed 234 finance executives at mostly U.S. companies with annual revenue ranging from around $300 million to $100 billion.