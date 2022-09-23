CFOs at large US companies forced to revise annual forecasts 

Finance chiefs are finding it harder to peg yearly guidance as they struggle for visibility on the direction of the economy, leading them to broaden their annual revenue ranges and revise spending plans more frequently, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Finance chiefs, through their annual guidance, offer clues on the health of the business. But given the mixed signals in the economy, investors are paying close attention to nuances that might indicate slowing or deteriorating company finances. Chief financial officers are adapting by factoring into their outlooks events once considered unlikely, widening the ranges for their revenue forecasts and revisiting spending plans more often.

In the second quarter, 129 S&P 500 companies revised their annual revenue or earnings per share forecasts, 50% more than did so in the same period last year, according to Calcbench Inc., a data provider. Fifty-six of those companies revised guidance up, fewer than the 63 that did so in the same period last year, while the remaining 73 either cut guidance, narrowed the range or provided mixed updates by revising revenue in one direction and EPS in the other. Read the full story (subscription).