CF Industries, Mitsui blue ammonia project moves a step closer 

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and CF Industries Holdings Inc. have selected Thyssenkrupp Uhde as technology provider for their new blue ammonia plant in Ascension Parish, marking another step forward in getting the plant up and running, reports Chemical Engineering magazine.

The new greenfield facility will produce blue ammonia by leveraging carbon capture and sequestration processes to reduce carbon emissions by more than 60% compared to conventional ammonia. Morris Johnson is general manager of the CF Industries facility in Donaldsonville.

CF Industries and Mitsui expect to make a final investment decision on the proposed facility in the second half of 2023. As a first step, Thyssenkrupp Uhde will conduct a front-end engineering and design study. Construction and commissioning of a new world-scale capacity ammonia plant typically takes about four years. Read the entire story.

This story was included in 10/12 Industry Report’s free, weekly e-newsletter covering south Louisiana industry news.