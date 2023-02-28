CF Industries, LOTTE exploring clean ammonia production in Louisiana

CF Industries Holdings Inc., the world’s largest producer of ammonia, recently announced that it has entered into an agreement with LOTTE Chemical Corp. in a joint exploration of clean ammonia production and long-term clean ammonia offtake into South Korea.

The agreement establishes a framework for the companies to assess the joint development of and investment in a greenfield clean ammonia production facility in the U.S., including CF Industries’ Blue Point Complex in the Capital Region.

The companies believe that the U.S. offers considerable advantages for clean ammonia production, including access to plentiful and low-cost natural gas, the regulatory and legal framework in place, and the geology suitable for permanent carbon sequestration.

This story was included in 10/12 Industry Report’s free, weekly e-newsletter covering south Louisiana industry news.