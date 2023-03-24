CF Industries buying IPL’s south Louisiana ammonia complex for $1.7B  

CF Industries Holdings Inc. announced Monday that it has signed a definitive purchase agreement with Incitec Pivot Limited for Iits ammonia production complex in Waggaman. The facility has a capacity of 880,000 tons of ammonia annually.

Under the terms of the agreement, CF Industries will purchase the plant and related assets for $1.7 billion.

“We believe the Waggaman facility will fit seamlessly into our network, as well as our strategic focus on ammonia as a clean energy source, given its proximity and pipeline connection to our Donaldsonville complex,” says Tony Will, president and chief executive officer for CF Industries Holdings Inc. Read the announcement.

