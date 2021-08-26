CEOs concerned about return-to-office delays, retaining talent 

With the rise of the delta variant, many large companies are delaying their returns to the office until early next year, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. That timeline would amount to nearly a two-year stretch of working remotely—and executives at many companies are worried about how that might affect their businesses, Inc. reports.

“If you have a little blip, people go back to the old way. Well, this ain’t a blip,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told the Journal. As such, Gelsinger believes that remote work won’t go away even as the coronavirus fades. “There is no going back.”

Prudential Financial vice chair Rob Falzon says his greatest concern currently is being able to retain talent. “As individuals disassociate themselves with their organizations from a cultural standpoint,” he says, “it becomes increasingly easy for them to make decisions to leave and go elsewhere.”

Employees at some companies have pushed back when asked to return to the office. To combat that, some experts advise offering salaries that vary based on employee location—and using websites like PayScale or Glassdoor to ensure that those salaries are competitive. Read the full story.