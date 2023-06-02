CEOs anticipate a ‘short and shallow’ recession in the next 12 to 18 months 

A recent survey of CEOs suggests that most expect a recession in the U.S. but that it will be “short and shallow,” according to Harvard Business Review.

The quarterly CEO confidence measure recently published by the Conference Board shows that the world’s top executives overwhelmingly anticipate a U.S. recession over the next 12 to 18 months. But they expect it to be short and have limited global spillover. Many do not anticipate layoffs.

An outsized 87% of CEOs envision this scenario, according to the survey while only 6% anticipate a deep recession with global spillover. Only 7% expect no recession at all.

It all points toward a continuation of the current tight labor market, even as the economy cools in response to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and the ongoing banking turmoil. Read the full story.