CEO turnover is on pace for a record year

A record number of chief executive officers have left their jobs in the first eight months of 2023, reports 24/7 Wall St.

Locally, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry lost its president and CEO earlier this year after Stephen Waguespack stepped down to run for governor. The Manship family also tapped a new CEO to lead WBRZ-TV, KRGV-TV Texas and the rest of the family’s business lines, among other changeups.

According to the latest CEO turnover report from firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, nearly 1,300 CEOs have departed for one reason or another this year.

In its August report, the firm says that 157 CEOs stepped down last month, while the year-to-date total is up 41% compared to the first eight months of last year.

Turnover has been highest in the government and nonprofit sector, with 325 CEOs stepping down so far this year compared to 176 at the same point last year.

