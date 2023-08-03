Century Communities announces expansion into Baton Rouge housing market

National homebuilder Century Communities is expanding into the Baton Rouge market with two planned phases of Copper Oaks, a development in the city’s northeast.

Century Communities, one of the top 10 homebuilders in the U.S. and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023, is expected to begin selling homes this month from its Century Complete brand as part of the first phase of Copper Oaks.

“It’s exciting to partner with local real estate professionals to help fill the need for affordable, quality new construction in Baton Rouge,” says Greg Huff, president of Century Complete.

The homes in Copper Oaks, located less than 10 minutes from U.S. 190 and Interstate 110, start at $250,000.

By the time the second phase, Copper Oaks Reserve, is complete next year, the development will comprise more than 300 single-family homes. Century also has developments in New Iberia, Sulphur and Scott.

