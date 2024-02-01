Central Louisiana crawfish farms providing a bit of hope for season

The current projections for the 2024 crawfish season in Louisiana have been troubling for farmers and consumers alike as limited supply due to drought, extreme heat and late fall weather conditions are expected to make prices soar to historic levels.

Despite the unfavorable outlook, one crawfish supplier in Natchitoches is now saying that farms in central Louisiana could provide hope for the state industry, WAFB-TV reports.

Louisiana Crawfish Company says that the farms it purchases from in the southernmost part of the state have lost a significant portion of their female and juvenile crawfish, which has hurt production, but that farms it buys from in central Louisiana have fared better. Due to the central part of the state having a heavier clay soil, crawfish there have fared better as they have been able to burrow deeper and survive harsh conditions. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.