Baton Rouge still losing residents as suburbs keep growing

The city of Baton Rouge is losing population at a rapid rate while East Baton Rouge Parish’s suburban cities—Zachary and Central— and its two most populated neighboring parishes—Livingston and Ascension—are gaining residents.

That’s according to figures made available today by the U.S. Census Bureau. Per 2022 estimates, the city of Baton Rouge was down more than 5,000 residents from 2020 and down 2,623 residents from 2021.

Zachary and Central, both within the parish, saw their populations increase. Gonzales and Donaldsonville, both in Ascension Parish, also saw population increases, while the populations of both Denham Springs and Port Allen remained relatively flat.

Parishwide, East Baton Rouge lost more than 3,100 residents from 2021 and more than 5,300 residents from 2020. Ascension and Livingston parishes both saw their populations increase. Ascension Parish gained nearly 2,000 residents from 2021 and nearly 3,500 from 2020. Meanwhile, Livingston Parish gained nearly 2,200 residents from 2021 and more than 5,600 from 2020.

Andrew Fitzgerald, with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, says the numbers playing out locally are part of a larger national trend.

“What we’re seeing is that metro areas are growing but the urban core is losing residents while the suburban areas are exploding,” he says.

Construction and manufacturing jobs are growing around Geismar, drawing workers and their families to Ascension Parish, he says, while property values are attracting residents to move to Livingston Parish.

Other population changes noted in the data include births-over-deaths, which was +831 from 2021 to 2022 in East Baton Rouge Parish. While international net migration was +1,588 for the parish, domestic net migration was -5,589 from 2021 and -10,232 from 2020.

As a whole, Louisiana also saw a dramatic out-migration of residents—with more than 80,000 exiting the state since 2020.