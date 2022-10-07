Celtic Studios executive director moving on

Aaron Bayham stepped down this week as executive director for Celtic Media Centre in Baton Rouge.

Bayham did not immediately respond to inquiries about his next move, though a source indicates he is taking a job in San Antonio. A current Celtic staffer says they are not at liberty to discuss plans for the position, but noted that they retain an experienced staff and remain ready to work with the rest of the film industry.

Bayham, Celtic’s longest-tenured employee, has worked in various roles during his 14 years with the company, including stage manager, operations manager and operations director, according to a Celtic Studios social media post.

“Aaron’s contribution to the success of Celtic Media Centre, his leadership and kind demeanor will long be remembered by those who had the privilege of working with him,” the post reads in part.

The Celtic Media Centre, also known as Celtic Studios, opened in 2008. Celtic Group, a network of companies dating back to Celtic Marine Corporation founded in 1985, owns and operates the studio.