Celebrity designer Kenneth Brown plans new headquarters at Rouzan

Interior design celebrity Kenneth Brown plans to build a local headquarters at Rouzan.

Brown’s says his main office is in Los Angeles but he serves his East Coast clients from Baton Rouge. He has been renting in Studio Park on Lobdell Avenue, but as the local team grows to nine employees, he wants to own a space here instead.

“I’ve shifted more employees to Louisiana [from L.A.] because we’ve got more projects in Connecticut and Florida,” Brown says.

He plans to include an appointment-only showroom for clients and is considering leasing out part of the office space. The project also will include two high-end loft apartments, he says.

Plans filed with the Planning and Zoning Commission, which approved the project this week, call for a 6,450-square-foot, two-story building on 0.43 acres east of Glasgow Avenue and south of Perkins Road.

Brown, 51, is a Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate who has completed homes for Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Kristen Bell, Mia Hamm and Nomar Garciaparra, according to his LSU alumni profile. He has made numerous television appearances, including in his own shows on the Fine Living network, TLC and HGTV. Western Interiors and House Beautiful have deemed him one of the top 100 designers in America.