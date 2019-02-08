CCLA’s $8.5M renovations should finish by year end

As part of its transformation from a golf club to an entertainment club, The Country Club of Louisiana is in the midst of an $8.5 million project that includes the renovation of its clubhouse, the building of a new fitness center and upgrades to its signature golf course.

First to be completed are clubhouse renovations, expected to be done by May. New wooden floors have been installed throughout the clubhouse, which will feature expanded event space, a wine-cellar meeting room, a new bar and indoor and outdoor family dining. Outside the clubhouse, a flat lawn has been installed for events and children’s play.

Omar Manriquez, CCLA’s general manager and COO, says the renovations—part of a masterplan created in 2015—are geared towards adding services for all family members as it transforms from primarily a golf club to an entertainment club.

“As our membership changes, our strategic plans also change,” Manriquez says. “We knew we had the best golf facility, but we didn’t have something for everyone. We’re checking off those boxes.”

Also, grab-and-go dining options are being added near the pool and a new 4,500-square-foot fitness center is under construction and set to open in September. CCLA’s golf practice facility was earlier updated.

The renovations are being done by Faulk and Meek General Contractors.

Once the renovations are complete, Manriquez says CCLA has another list of projects on the drawing board, though the order for completion hasn’t been decided.