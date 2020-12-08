CATS exploring revival of downtown trolley

The Capital Area Transit System will revive a trolley program for downtown Baton Rouge next spring.

Cheri Soileau, director for planning and program development at CATS, made the announcement at this morning’s Downtown Development District meeting.

Originally billed as the “best initiative from CATS ever” while in planning, CATS launched a trolley program in January 2015, which ran daily from Southdowns through the Garden District to downtown. After a year and a half, the CATS board voted to hit the brakes on the low-performing program, which officially stopped running at the end of 2016.

“We hope to make the program more robust so people can utilize the trolley system,” Soileau says.

Another CATS initiative, the Plank-Downtown-Nicholson Bus Rapid Transit, is continuing to move forward. A series of cooperative endeavor agreements were signed by state and local officials late last month, pledging cooperation between the entities to fund the design, construction and operation of the $53.6 million project.

Bryan Jones, with engineering firm HNTB, says officials are working to merge Department of Transportation and Development projects for Florida Boulevard and Plank Road into the BRT project. Design for the BRT will take a year, with construction of segments on Florida Boulevard and Plank Road beginning in early 2022. The BRT should be operational in 2024 and feature 44 stops along with a new transfer center on Airline Highway, near the Our Lady of the Lake emergency room.