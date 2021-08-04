CATS explains issues behind breakdown of two dozen buses 

On July 31, the Capital Area Transit System released an economic impact study suggesting the bus system will generate some $1.6 billion in economic activity over the next decade—provided voters this fall renew a 10.6-mill dedicated tax to fund the agency.

On Aug. 1, The Advocate reported one-third of CATS’ buses had broken down the previous week because of mechanical and heat-related issues.

The optics couldn’t have been worse. As CATS was trying to make a case for the improvements it has made since the tax was first passed in 2012, the agency was forced to acknowledge it had to use vans to compensate for the 24 buses out of commission.

So, what’s the deal?

• According to CATS, 24 of the total 61 buses in the fleet were out over the course of a week—but only all at the same time for two days, during which time the “support vehicles” or vans were used.

• Of the 24,10 have been out for weeks or months, largely because of repairs that are taking much longer than normal due to pandemic-related supply chain issues.

• The other 14 had minor issues and most have been returned to service, though three new electric buses are still out of commission and are waiting for a technician from the manufacturer, BYD, to troubleshoot some issues and handle warranty repairs.

While digging into the weeds of CATS bus maintenance might seem arcane, it raises questions about the overall efficiency and effectiveness of maintenance and operations.

CATS spokesperson Amie McNaylor says the situation was highly unusual, made worse by high temperatures that caused older buses to overheat.

“We had a perfect storm of circumstances beyond our control in the national parts shortage and the extreme heat wreaking a bit of havoc on some of the buses,” she says. “Our maintenance and operations departments went into overdrive to make sure the impact to our customers was mitigated to the best of our abilities.”

In case you’re wondering:

• While the vans proved handy filling in for broken buses, they are not a long-term, less-costly substitute, McNaylor says.

• CATS mechanics have the technical know-how to repair electric buses but were waiting on the manufacturer because the buses are still under warranty.

• CATS has more electric buses from the same manufacturer on order.