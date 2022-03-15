CATS board to review CEO’s ‘professional competence’

The Capital Area Transit System’s board will discuss “the character, professional competence, or physical or mental health” of CEO Bill Deville at today’s meeting, according to the agenda.

The board may go into a closed-door executive session to hold the discussion, as allowed by state public meetings laws.

CATS last fall addressed complaints about the possible misuse of funds. Deville called the accusations “without merit” based on his initial review.

The system subsequently parted ways with CAO Pearlina Thomas, after audio surfaced in which she claimed $5 million was missing from the agency. Thomas said the incident involved a poor choice of words, and that there was not $5 million missing.

Voters in November passed a tax renewal to support CATS, despite ongoing concerns about service quality.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. today at the BREC Administration Building, 6201 Florida Blvd.