CATS board takes no action following review of CEO

The Capital Area Transit System board took no action this week after a closed-door executive session to assess “the character, professional competence, or physical or mental health” of CEO Bill Deville.

CATS officials say they are reviewing accusations by former system policy coordinator Elijah Pipersburg of financial mismanagement, including allegations of “shady activities” involving the hiring of a new insurance broker. Pipersburg shared his accusations by email with the CATS board and numerous local public officials.

“In recent days, CATS has been the subject of various and unsubstantiated allegations,” Theo Richards, the system’s business development director, says by email. “CATS Leadership is reviewing these claims with all seriousness because of our vow to be good stewards of taxpayer funds. The initial review is that these allegations are without merit.”

Richards says the discussion of Deville’s competence this week was part of an annual evaluation. Pipersburg sent his email after the agenda was posted.

CATS last fall addressed complaints about the possible misuse of funds. Deville called the accusations “without merit” based on his initial review.

The system subsequently parted ways with Chief Administrative Officer Pearlina Thomas, after audio surfaced in which she claimed $5 million was missing from the agency. Thomas said the incident involved a poor choice of words, and that there was not $5 million missing.

Voters in November passed a tax renewal to support CATS, though riders remain concerned about service quality.