Catch a sneak peek of this year’s Parade of Homes

The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge’s Parade of Homes, presented by Ferguson, returns this month showcasing 35 new and renovated homes in the Baton Rouge area while promoting the work of local, accredited builders and developers.

For those searching for their dream home in today’s white-hot housing market and others who just enjoy taking a peek, this year’s event will show off living options in various neighborhoods—both urban and rural—in a variety of styles.

Now in its 34th year, Parade of Homes is a mobile-friendly event. As an event goer, guests are provided a digital map, where they can customize routes and decide which homes to tour based on the amenities they’re looking for. Each house has a detailed page on the event’s website, including information like the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, the square footage and the price range if the home is for sale.

Read the full story from 225 magazine, which includes photos of the homes featured in this year’s event.