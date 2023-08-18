Cash-strapped FEMA is in need of relief itself

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund is in desperate need of cash, with the agency projecting at least a $4 billion deficit in the weeks ahead—even as the government responds to devastating fires in Hawaii and the hurricane season continues toward its peak.

FEMA, however, won’t simply stop its response and recovery activities when the fund’s balance becomes low. Unlike many other accounts within the federal government, FEMA is able to pause funding on some projects and divert that money to lifesaving and life-sustaining activities.

FEMA is preparing to lean on that safety net as Congress debates whether to provide the agency with $12 billion in additional funding that the Biden administration asked for last week, with the prospect that more may be needed. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.