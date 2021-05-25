Cary Saurage Community Arts Center gets opening date

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will unveil its long-planned Cary Saurage Community Arts Center to the public Sept. 30 with a new event.

The signature event—called MPAC, for Music, Performance, Art, Community—will showcase visual artists, musicians, makers, as well as culinary and performing artists while introducing guests to the 12,000-square-foot center.

Renee Chatelain, president of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, says the organization is moving into its new headquarters in mid-July prior to the event.

The revamped downtown building at 233 St. Ferdinand Street—formerly known as the Triangle Building—will double as the new home for the Arts Council and as an affordable space where local artists can work and collaborate. It will feature an arts education center; a two-story, open exhibition gallery; accessible spaces for rehearsals, meetings, classes and conferences; and an outdoor rooftop terrace to allow for community gatherings.

The facility will also include open studio spaces, a black box studio and an audio-visual studio, all where local artists can create demos, rehearse new works or show works in progress.

Construction crews began working on the $2.5 million project in December 2019. It’s been funded entirely through private funds and grants, Chatelain says.

Tickets for the MPAC event will go on sale at www.artsbr.org in July. Limited community sponsorships are available.