Carvana launches Louisiana auto sales

Online auto retailer Carvana today announced its Louisiana debut, offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Alexandria residents.

Carvana customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, purchase, trade in, and schedule vehicle delivery on the company’s website. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive an offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can simply enter their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and the company can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

“We’re steadily growing our reach in Louisiana and we’re confident that Baton Rouge residents will embrace having the convenience, transparency, and safety that comes with the new way to buy a car,” says Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO.

Phoenix-based Carvana was founded in 2012 and is now in 270 cities across the country. See the announcement.