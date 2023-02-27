Career event will connect local students with businesses

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber, LSU and East Baton Rouge Parish Schools are partnering for a Career Immersive Event this week, connecting students with companies to show high-wage, high-demand jobs available in the Capital Region.

Tonnisha Ellis, policy and research project manager for BRAC, says the event is part of the Talent Action Collaborative, a partnership between BRAC and East Baton Rouge Parish Schools designed to align K-12 education with the needs of business and industry. Some 40 businesses and more than 600 students are expected at the event at the John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum on Tuesday.

“This is the first step to bolstering our talent pipeline,” says Ellis, noting that they want students to have a smooth transition out of high school into college or their careers.

Some of the organizations attending include Gerry Lane Automotive, Associated Grocery, Turner Industries, Exxon, Amazon, Cox Communication, Baton Rouge Police Department and each of the major hospitals. Businesses are bringing equipment—such as ambulances, cars and drones—to show students day-to-day demands of different careers.

While this is the only Career Immersive Event currently scheduled for the year, Ellis says the TAC has other projects in the works yet to be announced.